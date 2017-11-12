Here’s why ICC is celebrating increased Twitter character limit

Popular micro-blogging site on Tuesday ended its iconic 140-character tweet limit and rolled out its new 280 character limit for tweets for all users.

Posting the full names of some of the Sri Lankan cricketers, the ICC, while expressing their delight, wrote, “Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!” The ICC further tweeted full names of former pacer Chaminda Vaas, Kumar Dharmasena, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and spin wizard Rangana Herath.

Following up with the increase in character count for tweets, Twitter later also extended character count for usernames from 20 to 50 characters.

Earlier, Twitter also notified that following the successful pilot phase of its character expansion move, it will officially be rolling out the feature to all languages where cramming was an issue, barring Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

It should be noted that the increased count from 140 to 280 characters paved the way for better interaction and user engagement, as twitterers had more room to express themselves, it noted.