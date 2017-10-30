Heartbroken Sania Mirza takes to Twitter after hero hubby Shoaib Malik shuns her, gives ride to someone else on new bike

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza (IE)

It was nothing short of a big shock for an eager and loving wife. Iconic Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik won a bike as an award after putting in a hero’s effort to win an ODI match. Expectedly, wife Sania Mirza wanted a first ride on it. But Malik did the exact opposite and left her heartbroken! Here is how – Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is a well-known cricket fan and is an active social media user. She also takes no time to congratulate Indian team for winning matches and never falls back to show her joy when her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik delivers for his country. The tennis star had travelled to Lahore with the Green Brigade who hosted Sri Lanka for the third T20I on Sunday. This is the first series played in Pakistan after the World XI series last month. Pakistan marked the return of international cricket to the country with a rip-roaring 36-run Twenty20 victory over Sri Lanka in front of a packed stadium and claimed the series 3-0.

Powered by a lightning 51 off 24 balls by Shoaib Malik and a bowling attack led by paceman Mohammmad Amir, the hosts made sure the fans would enjoy a night to remember as Pakistan finally hosted an international cricket fixture on home soil after being shunned by foreign teams for eight years due to security risks and then they emerged as winners.

Sania was in the attendance and watched her husband’s lightning play. Shoaib Malik was adjudged Man of the Series and he was awarded a swanky motorbike. Sania took to Twitter and she captioned the picture,”Chalen phir is pe?” Shoaib Malik was quick to reply to his wife’s comment. He said,”Yes yes! Jaldi se ready ho jao jaan im on the way.” Later, a disappointed Sania shared the picture of Shoaib on the bike with Pakistan captain Shadab Khan instead! She tweeted:”Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already.”

Yes yes! Jaldi se ready ho jao jaan im on the way ❤️ http://t.co/QnLkPmbNGP — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) October 29, 2017

Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already ????????‍♀️???? @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan ???? pic.twitter.com/TuAquumw5j — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 29, 2017

Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already ????????‍♀️???? @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan ???? pic.twitter.com/TuAquumw5j — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 29, 2017

Ooops. Sorry bhabi ???? http://t.co/6Oy7UAIbTm — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 29, 2017

Replying to this a chastened Shoaib said,”No no left him at the ground far away koi chakkar hi nai hey aiesa.”

After a series of comments, Shadab stepped into the conversation and apologized to Sania. He said,”Ooops. Sorry bhabi.” Sania was in UAE for the first two T20I matches which were played on October 25 and 26. Pakistan won both the games there as well.