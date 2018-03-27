Hasin Jahan wants to meet Mohammed Shami, says do not want him to get hurt physically

This comment from Hasin Jahan came after Shami had met with an accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, on Monday, said that she still loves the 27-year-old fast bowler as he is her husband. This comment from Hasin Jahan came after Shami had met with an accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi. Shami’s car collided with a truck on March 24 and he suffered minor injuries and got a few stitches on his head. Jahan who had alleged Shami of extramarital affairs said that she doesn’t want Shami to get hurt physically.

“My fight is against what he has done to me. But I do not want him to get hurt physically. He may not want me as a wife anymore. But I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband,” Jahan told reporters in Kolkata. The former model added that she will pray for Shami’s well-being and was eager to meet the Delhi Daredevils cricketer along with their daughter but all her attempts to contact him over phone went “unanswered”.

“I have been trying to get in touch with my husband. But he is not responding to my calls to his phone,” she said, while adding, “I will pray to the God that he recovers quickly.”

Jahan claimed that even Shami’s family members are not telling her where the pacer is located. Shami was booked under various non-bailable, including an attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code after Jahan’s complaint to the police of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, had cleared Shami’s central contract after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan. The fast-bowler was given a Grade ‘B’ annual contract after which he will be paid Rs 3 crore per year.

The decision by BCCI also gives Shami a green signal to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise – the Delhi Daredevils.