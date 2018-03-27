Hasin Jahan says ‘I still love Shami’, went to meet injured hubby; he said, ‘no meeting, see you in court’

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday travelled to Delhi to meet her husband post his road accident. (PTI)

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday travelled to Delhi to meet her husband post his road accident. Shockingly, the Indian fast bowler refused to meet her. This claim was made by Jahan on Tuesday. “I had come to see Shami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said ‘I will see you in court now’,” she was quoted as saying by ANI. “Yes, he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard,” she added. Shami had injured himself while driving between Dehradun and New Delhi and hurt his head on March 24.

Following the accident, Jahan had expressed that she wanted to meet her husband and said: “My fight is against what he has done to me. But I do not want him to get hurt physically. He may not want me as a wife anymore. But I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband.”

Shami has been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the IPC after Jahan’s complaint to the police of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

“I will pray to the God that he recovers quickly,” Jahan said. She said she was eager to meet Shami along with their daughter but all her attempts to contact him over phone went “unanswered.”

The BCCI cleared Shami’s central contract yesterday after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

Shami has been given a Grade ‘B’ annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise – the Delhi Daredevils starting April 7.

Jahan had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with her allegation against Shami. After the meeting, Jahan has been provided with security from Kolkata police.