Has Virat Kohli emerged as a threat to Sachin Tendulkar’s records?

Virat Kohli yesyerday equalled legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 17 centuries while chasing. (PTI)

If former India captain MS Dhoni is believed to be the best-finisher in limited overs cricket, he has found a strong competitor in compatriot Virat Kohli. Though, both play different styles of cricket and have different approach towards the game as captains, trying to finish off the game is one attribute which they have in common. While Kohli bats at no.3, Dhoni post-retirement might float around at no. 4 and no. 5. On Sunday, when India chased down England’s challenging total of 350, the newly appointed captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap, as he notched up his 27th ODI ton, 17th while chasing, of which 15 have came in winning cause. Doing this Virat Kohli equalled legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 17 centuries while chasing.

On one hand, while Tendulkar took 232 innings to achieve it, Kohli achieved it in just 96 appearances. With the form he is in, it is quite evident that Virat Kohli will be compared with his idol Sachin Tendulkar by cricket purists. But the Indian captain made it clear that it will be very difficult to emulate Master Blaster’s feat.

In a statement to PTI, Virat said, I might not play that long (24 years). 200 Tests, 100 international centuries. Those are incredible numbers and will be impossible to achieve. But yes, I want to make a difference and always believe that I must leave the game on a better note.” That should come as a relief to Sachin Tendulkar fans as they have put the iconic former Team India batsman on a pedestal and would like to see his stay there become a really long one.

Sharing secrets about his colossal achievements and successful career, Kohli added, “not having too many close people” in his life which adds hindrances such as “distractions” and “time management” on the path of glory; actually helps him focus.

In an interview with bcci.tv, Kohli told former England captain Nasser Hussain, “Luckily, I don’t have too many people in my life that I am close to. I think that helps. If you have too many people and too many friends you speak to, you get distracted and your time management becomes impossible.”

Talking about ambitions, Kohli feels, one shouldn’t limit them. He said, “I think, somewhere as sportsmen, we somehow already limit ourselves to what we do without even knowing how much we can do. That’s something I never put a limit on.”