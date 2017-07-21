Harmanpreet Kaur secret of success: Aggression like Virat Kohli, batting like Virender Sehwag

Comparing Harmanpreet Kaur with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, her sister said that the player is always behaves like him on the field and is aggressive like him. (Reuters)

Harmanpreet Kaur who has gained all attention with her spectacular performance against Australia in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup is now being compared with male legends of the sport – Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli – by her sister. On Thursday, Harmanpreet Kaur made a splendid score of 171 runs against Australia in just 115 balls. It was her contribution that not only made India win and enter into its second World Cup final, but also led India make a record of its highest total against Australia in ODIs. Elated over the performance of Harmanpreet, Hemjit said “She bats like Virender Sehwag and is aggressive like Virat Kohli.” Since the Punjab-girl has made India proud with her smashing score, a festival kind of environment has been surrounded at her hometown in Moga. With the final score that marks victory of India over Australia, youth in the area started dancing to the beats of the Punjabi dhol while the family was busy distributing sweets. Amid the frenzy, Hemjit recalled childhood memories of Harmanpreet. Talking to The Indian Express, she said that the girl has always been playing cricket with boys. Since childhood, her hunger for runs never dies and this is reflected in her strike rate, said the sister. And this was what reflected in her strike rate.

Harmanpreet’s sister further recalled the behaviour of her and said she is always positive. Comparing her with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, she said that the player is always behaves like him on the field and is aggressive like him. But when it comes to off-field, she is quite calm and composed. She further added that it was their father who has been Harmanpreet’s first coach. Her father was also a cricketer but could not reach high in the field. But now he is able to realise his dream through his daughter. However, as far as her idol is concerned in the cricket, it is veteran opener Virender Sehwag. Right from her early days, she treated Virender Sehwag as her batting idol and even bats like him, said the report quoting Hemjit.