Remember Harmanpreet Kaur who smashed unbeaten 171 runs? Here is how Railways plans to reward her for scintillating century

Harmanpreet Kaur shot to limelight after she smashed unbeaten 171 runs in a winning cause. The 28-year-old right-handed batter hit an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls in the semi-final match to knock out the reigning champions from the tournament being played in England. Now, promotion and felicitations are on the cards for batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur, who helped India defeat mighty Australia and enter the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup. The Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR), which has employed her, said Kaur has shown extraordinary talent, and therefore, it would recommend to the Railway Board to promote her.

“Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR, on Saturday.

Kaur is currently employed as Chief Office Superintendent in Mumbai.

“Whenever, our players show excellence or perform outstandingly in international events, we recommend their names for promotion,” he said. A senior official of Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, said the state-run transport undertaking takes a good care of its players and provides them proper training.

Udasi, who heads the committee that selects members of Railways’ women cricket team, said the PSU has always promoted women.