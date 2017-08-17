  3. Hardik Pandya surprises father with special gift; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

After this knock, Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya had said that he was surprised to see his son notching up a century in the third Test match of his career. Least did he know that there were more surprises coming his way soon.

Published: August 17, 2017
When Himanshu Pandya finally agreed to buy a red car, the showroom manager came and said: "This is your car. You are owner".

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is having the time of his life. From being a street cricketer to becoming an international star, last 24 months have not been less than a fairy tale for him. The dashing all-rounder recently scored a maiden Test century in his third Test against Sri Lanka. The Baroda boy smashed the opposition bowlers all around the park racing his way to a maiden Test hundred. After this knock, Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya had said that he was surprised to see his son notching up a century in the third Test match of his career. Least did he know that there were more surprises coming his way soon.

On Wednesday evening, Hardik surprised his father once again by gifting him a brand new car. Hardik’s elder brother Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, took his father to a car showroom. Hardik, who was on a video call from Sri Lanka, was assisting his father and brother in selecting the car. When Himanshu Pandya finally agreed to buy a red car, the showroom manager came and said: “This is your car. You are owner”. The emotional father took the phone said ‘I love you’ to Hardik over the video call.

Hardik later took to Twitter and explained the entire incident in a series of tweets. He also shared a video of the same. “So glad to see his face lit up like that?this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad!,” the tweet read. “(2/4) He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do,” Hardik added in another tweet.

Hardik was named the player of the match in the final Test against Sri Lanka where he scored 108 runs off 96 balls to help India post 487 in their first innings of the Pallekele Test, which India won by an innings and 171 runs to complete their maiden 3-0 clean sweep away from home. Besides the Pallekele ton and a 50 in the first match at Galle, Hardik picked up four wickets in his debut Test series.

