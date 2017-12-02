Hardik Pandya reveals he was almost arrested in West Indies; you won’t believe what happened!

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya. (Source: PTI)

Hardik Pandya is one of the funniest players in the current Indian cricket team. The fast-bowling all-rounder is known for his flashy lifestyle and charm. In a recent episode of Breakfast with Champions, Pandya revealed how this funny side would have landed him in trouble. Pandya revealed that when he was in West Indies earlier this year for the 17-day-long tour, he spent a lot of time with his Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard who is like a “brother from another mother” to Pandya. Pandya told that he roamed around in West Indies with Pollard like it was India.

“When we went to West Indies, I was with him the whole time. I was roaming about as if I was in India. I told him ‘you are there… you won’t let anything happen to me’,” Pandya said on the show. But, the big West Indian beast had some other plans. Pollard joined hands with a policeman friend of his to prank Pandya. “So he actually pulled my leg. he called a policeman, who was trying to arrest me. The policeman was his friend. They decided to scare me. I knew it was a prank but at one point, things got a little serious. I stayed calm and I thought I would call the Indian team and sort it all out because I haven’t done anything wrong,” the Indian all-rounder added.

Pandya said that he knew that it was a prank because the police officer while calling someone held the phone upside down with the speaker at the wrong end. “Pollard asked me why I was calm. I said ‘See Polly, nothing will happen to me if you are around. I am in your city,” he added.

Pollard has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians side since 2010, winning numerous games for them. Pandya joined the West Indian in the dressing room in 2015. The two big-hitting all-rounders made key contributions to MI’s title-winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017. “I met everyone at his place. He keeps on going to people’ s places, I went everywhere with him. That’s why I call him ‘a brother from another mother,” Pandya added.