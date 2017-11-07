Hardik Pandya presents team India’s band boys, ft. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan; watch video

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team is set to take on New Zealand for the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram. The series is currently level at 1-1 but Men in Blue are in no mood to take on any pressure aboard. One day before the match, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen having a gala time with captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. In this six-second GIF, the trio can be seen pulling off a dance move. Pandya tagged this GIF with a caption, ‘BoyBandVibes’. All three seemed to be in a relaxed, jovial mood and that’s a good sign as the Men in Blue would need to be at their best against opponents that have time and again thwarted them in the shortest format of the game.

This post came hours after Pandya had posted a scenic image of him charging “up the batteries in beautiful Thiruvananthapuram”. Pandya hasn’t failed to impress in this series so far and would like to make an impact in the final match. With today’s match. the Greenfield International Stadium at Kariavatto in Thiruvananthapuram is all set to become India’s 50th cricket ground to host an international match. Here is the video shared by Hardik Pandya.

After dominating the first match, Indian team failed to counter Colin Munro in the second game at Rajkot as the Kiwi opener raced to a brilliant century. Otherwise, India’s record against New Zealand in T20Is has been poor. The two teams have been pitted against each other on eight occasions, out of which one match was abandoned in 2012. Out of the rest, Team India have managed win just one match, the first T20I in this series that was held in Delhi.