Harbhajan Singh tweets religion, politics two biggest causes of blindness; gets support

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. (Source: Twitter)

India’s star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh might not have played international cricket for a while but he is remains equally active on social media platforms. On Thursday morning, Bhajji took a jibe at religion and politics by saying that these two are the biggest causes of blindness. According to Harbhajan, cataract comes after them and is the third biggest cause for the disease. “Cataract is the third biggest cause of blindness…religion and politics remain the first two Have a blessed day,” he tweeted. This tweet got a positive response from Harbhajan Singh’s fans who took to the micro-blogging website and praised the off-spinner. “Paji… Well said. But sahi batao who inspired it??” one user asked. However, another user pointed out that it is not acceptable to relate religion to blindness. “I don’t think it’s okay to relate religion with blindness . That too In the very context of politics and cataract,” he posted. Another Twitter user praised Harbhajan Singh for spreading awareness through his tweets. “Nailed it Sirji, initially mje lga koi awareness message h ki aankho ka dhyan rkho ye vo but kya baat likhi hai!????????✌????,” he said. Here is how other people reacted to Harbhajan Singh’s tweets:

Cataract is the third biggest cause of blindness…religion and politics remain the first two

Have a blessed day pic.twitter.com/LeK9oeKtbY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2017

,???????????? — ηєнα ѕнαямα ???????????????? (@Neha2028) November 9, 2017

Well said paji — KING BRAR (@KINGBRAR6) November 9, 2017

Can i have a shootout from you ? A big fan of yours from lahore Pakistan — jehanzeb zia (@pepes123) November 9, 2017

Cha gaye Guru! Very aptly said. — Capt Salil Srivastav (@CaptSalil) November 9, 2017

Whose blessings are you wishing then if religion being the leading cause of blindness ? — Shafaq Zubair (@iamShafaq) November 9, 2017

I don’t think it’s okay to relate religion with blindness . That too In the very context of politics and cataract . — Shafaq Zubair (@iamShafaq) November 9, 2017

Paji… Well said. But sahi batao who inspired it?? — Dr Nilesh (@neel1909) November 9, 2017

Awesome! LOL ???? Its gentlemen like you who make a difference & show faint glimmers of civilization in this barbaric made house once known as humanity ???? — Sonam Kukreja (@sonamk16) November 9, 2017

Nailed it Sirji, initially mje lga koi awareness message h ki aankho ka dhyan rkho ye vo but kya baat likhi hai!????????✌???? — Unemployed Indian (@Sumitsinghsakla) November 9, 2017

The off-spinner was in the news a couple of days back because of his birthday wish for Virat Kohli. “Happy birthday @imVkohli my brother from another mother.. khush reh.. rab tenu hamesha chardikala ch rakhe.. god bless,” Bhajji had tweeted to his long-time friend.

However, a local newspaper interpreted the tweet in a completely different way. As per the newspaper’s translation, Harbhajan called Virat Kohli his second mother. When another Twitter user brought this to Bhajji’s attention, he replied by saying that the reporter was ‘high on something’.