Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya others wish; Indian captain smeared with cake

Virat Kohli smeared with cake after India vs New Zealand 2nd T20. (Source: Twitter)

Captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the finest batsmen of his generation, Virat Kohli turned 29 on Saturday. The Indian cricket team celebrated his birthday following the 2nd T20 between India and New Zealand in Rajkot. Even though the Indian team lost the match, it didn’t stop the players from having a massive celebration. The Indian skipper was smeared with cake late night, which is now becoming a sort of tradition in the Indian dressing room. Kohli shared the images of the special cake and celebrations of his Twitter handle.

Apart from this wishes poured in from all around the world for the Indian skipper. Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya and many other members of the current Indian cricket team also wished Kohli for turning 29. Not just former and present India cricketers, but players from other countries too tweeted their good wishes for Kohli. Here are some of the birthday wishes for Virat Kohli:

#HappyBirthdayVirat :

Virat Kohli’s birthday could have been better if India had defeated New Zealand in the 2nd T20. The visitors posted a huge total of 196 runs from their 20 overs as Colin Munro played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 109 off 58 balls. The Kiwi bowlers made sure the 197-run target was out of reach of India’s famed batting line-up with some disciplined bowling.

“Eventually, we were not good enough with the bat. When you are chasing 200, all the batsmen need to chip in, or one batsman has to keep going at a 200 strike-rate. Tried to do my best. MS was very good at the end. But we were left with a very difficult task. It happens to a lot of batsmen, sometimes you are in good form, but you don’t get enough balls,” Kohli said.