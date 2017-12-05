Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan or Shika the one? Virender Sehwag has the answer; Find out

Shikhar Dhawan’s look-alike.(Twitter/Virender Sehwag)

The Gabbar of Indian cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan turned 32 on Tuesday and wishes poured in from across the country. However, there is one wish that put all the others in the shade and that was from none other than the King of Tweets, Virender Sehwag. The former Indian batsman has always found ways to hog attention with his quirky tweets and this time it was no different. Sehwag posted a picture of his look-alike and captioned it thus: “Happy Birthday Shika The One , as angrez commentators call . May you be “The One” who rescues Team India whenever needed and lay foundation for many victories @SDhawan25.” Check the tweet and go figure, is what we say. Apart from Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter and wished Shikhar. Sachin in his tweet asked Dhawan not to stop twirling his moustache. “Happy birthday, @SDhawan25! May you continue to play as fearlessly as ever and don’t forget to twirl that moustache while you’re at it,” he said.

Happy Birthday Shika The One , as angrez commentators call . May you be “The One” who rescues Team India whenever​ needed and lay foundation for many victories @SDhawan25 . pic.twitter.com/pvYxsf12oh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 5, 2017

Happy birthday, @SDhawan25! May you continue to play as fearlessly as ever and don’t forget to twirl that moustache while you’re at it. ???? pic.twitter.com/zj4Z3ImqIT — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 5, 2017

Dhawan (67) top-scored for India in their second innings as the Men in Blue declared their innings at 246/5 in the second Test, setting a 410-run target for Sri Lanka. After losing Murali Vijay in the third over, Dhawan steadied the hosts for a while but saw Ajinkya Rahane fall cheaply for 10 runs in the 14th over. However, he went on to reach his half-century and built a 77-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Dhawan eventually got stumped by Lankan keeper Niroshan Dickwella off Lakshan Sandakan in the 36th over. He made his Test debut in March 2013 against Australia in Punjab while he played his first ODI against the same opponents in 2010. His performance in the ICC Champions Trophy in England showed his batting prowess in the 50-over format. With 338 runs in the tournament, Dhawan finished as the highest run-scorer in the eighth edition of the tournament.