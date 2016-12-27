Gujarat’s Samit Gohel creates world record for highest score by an opener with 359 not out in Ranji Trophy Quarter-final

The Gujarat opener scored an unbeaten 359 runs against Odisha. (Photo courtesy: The Indian Express)

Gujarat opening batsman Samit Gohel creates a new world-record for the highest score by an opening batsman in first-class cricket scoring an unbeaten 359 runs in a Ranji Trophy Quarter-final match played between Gujarat and Odisha at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur. This knock came in the final day of the 5-day clash, in Gujarat’s second innings. Gujarat accumulated 641 runs of which Gohel alone contributed 56% of the team’s total. The next best score being Priyank Panchal’s 81.

In all, Gujarat have a strangle-hold on the match against Odisha, as earlier they gained a first innings lead of 64 runs; which is enough for them to qualify for the semi-finals. However, as day-4 progressed, Samit Gohel, the right-handed batsman from Anand, displayed great application and skills, as he struck the ball efficiently forming an opening wicket partnership of 149 runs with Priyank Panchal. They have set an improbable target of 706 runs for Odisha.

In the all-time highest individual scores in Ranji Trophy history, Samit Gohel’s knock stands at number 5, behind BB Nimbalkar’s 443*, Sanjay Manjrekar’s 377, MV Sridhar’s 366 and Vijay Merchant’s 359* (which he scored in less balls).