  3. Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhetri for scoring ‘runs’, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter

Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhetri for scoring ‘runs’, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter

In what came as a shocker for many, Keshav Bansal congratulated former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri for becoming the fourth run-scorer in international football.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2017 2:49 PM
keshav bansal, bansal, sunil chhetri, keshav bansal tweet, keshav bansal tweet on sunil chhetri, gujarat lions, gujarat lions owner, gujarat lions owner keshav bansal, sunil chhetri highest run scorer, sunil chhetri, sports news, football news Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal. (Source; Twitter)

Ever since Keshav Bansal took over the Gujarat Lions side in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the young Indian has been in the news. He has emerged as an idol for youngsters in India after becoming the youngest IPL owner. However, on 26th June Keshav Bansal made a big goof up on Twitter and got trolled mercilessly for it on the micro-blogging website. In what came as a shocker for many, Keshav Bansal congratulated former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri for becoming the fourth run-scorer in international football. His tweet read: “Let’s take a moment to talk about @chetrisunil11, the Indian footballer who has been ranked 4th in the world for scoring the highest runs.”

Recently, India had defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier in Bangalore on June 13 as Sunil Chhetri found the net for the men in blue. The skipper produced a brilliant goal in the 69th minute of the contest and take his side to a win. With this goal, Chhetri passed England’s Wayne Rooney to become the fourth-highest goal scorer in international football. Keshav Bansal wanted to congratulate Chhetri for that but ended up typing ‘runs’. Twitterati were clearly not impressed and this is how they responded:

This was Sunil Chhetri’s 54th goal for India and he is now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Clint Dempsey in the list of active international players with most goals. Chhetri is also the leading goal scorer for India. Later, Bansal deleted his tweet.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top