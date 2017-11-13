Good news for Virat Kohli, others, BCCI has this gift for Indian cricket team players

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: Twitter/ @BCCI)

In a major relief to the members of the Virat Kohli-headed Indian cricket team, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Monday approved the proposal for their business class travel. CK Khanna, the Acting President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, according to ANI said, “Proposal approved in COA meeting regarding business class travel for all cricketers for their domestic flights on and off series.” Now the players can enjoy a hassle-free flying experience and shun the road completely. This decision by the COA comes after players that included skipper Virat Kohli and others took up the issue of lack of privacy and security with the management.

Earlier in the month the cricketers complained that there is no privacy from co-passengers in regular economy class. While lack of privacy was just one issue, tall players like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma struggled for leg room in the second class and they often had to wait for a long time to obtain their luggage. There were even complaints about being mobbed inside the airports by a few players. BCCI acting president CK Khanna had penned down a letter to address the issue to his colleagues to speed up the process.

Veteran cricket player, Kapil Dev in an interview to TOI was quoted as saying, “Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago.” He added, “I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircrafts in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don’t see any reason why our players can’t buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges.”