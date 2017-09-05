Good news: Ankur Mittal wins silver medal at the ISSF World Shotgun Championship

Indian shooter Ankur Mittal won the silver medal in the men’s double trap event at the ongoing ISSF World Shotgun Championship on Tuesday. (IE)

Indian shooter Ankur Mittal won the silver medal in the men’s double trap event at the ongoing ISSF World Shotgun Championship on Tuesday. Mittal scored 66 points as he maintained his lead until the final four shots when Russia’s Vitaly Fokeev took over. Fokeev eventually won the event with 68 points. He had scored 145 points to finish first in the qualifiers. Earlier this year, Mittal had won a gold medal in the same event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup held in Mexico. He had also won a silver medal at the New Delhi World Cup in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sangram Dahiya finished in the 20th position with 135 points, while Md Asab came in 23rd with 133 in the qualifying rounds.

In the junior category, 17-year-old Ahvar Rizvi also won a silver medal in the same event. He lost the gold to Britains James Dedman. Ahvar ended the event with 66 out of 80 targets with Dedman a point ahead on 67. Dedman won Bronze in the senior category at the New Delhi World Cup stage event earlier this year, as well as a Junior World Cup Gold very recently in Italy.

So far, Italy is on the top medal tally with six gold medals and a total of 11 medals. India, on the other hand, is in the fourth spot with one gold and two silver medals.