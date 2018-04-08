Golden Sunday for India at Commonwealth Games 2018: Now, Manu Bhaker makes country proud; Top highlights

Indian weighlifters continued to dominate the competition at the 21 Commonwealth Games as Punam Yadav won gold in the women’s 69 kilogram category here on Sunday. (ANI)

Indian weighlifters continued to dominate the competition at the 21 Commonwealth Games as Punam Yadav won gold in the women’s 69 kilogram category here on Sunday. Yadav lifted a total of 222 kg which included 100 kg in snatch and 122 kig in clean and jerk. England’s Sarah Davies took silver with 217 kg, while Apolonia Vaivai (216 kg) got bronze.

Veteran Indian star M.C. Mary Kom entered the semi-finals of the women’s 48 kilogram boxing competition at the 21 Commonwealth Games with a convincing victory over Megan Gordon of Scotland here on Sunday. The five-time world champion dominated her 18-year-old opponent throughout the one-sided quarter-final to claim a unanimous 5-0 verdict at the Oxenford Boxing studios. Her entry into the last four stage confirms a bronze medal for Mary Kom. Although she has world titles and an Olympic bronze in her trophy cabinet, Mary was yet to win a medal at the CWG until this year’s edition.

India’s Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu took gold and silver respectively in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday. Bhaker produced a spectacular performance, setting a new CWG record with a total of 240.9 points in the final round. Heena registered 234 to make it 1-2 for India at the top of the podium. Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch took bronze with 214.9 to bring some cheer for the hosts.

India’s Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in men’s 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind Australian Dane Sampson (245) and Bangladesh’s Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7), who won the gold and silver, respectively at the Belmont Shooting Centre here. Deepak Kumar, the other finalist from India, however, was eliminated from the final. Deepak created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 while Ravi secured his place in the final by totalling 626.8. Indian shooter Saniya Sheikh qualified for the final of the women’s skeet event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. Saniya shot a total of 71 to finish the qualification stage in the third place.

But it was a disappointing outing for her compatriot Maheshwari Chauhan, who finished eighth after shooting a total of 68. Saniya shot 25 in the first round before shooting 23 each in the other two rounds at the Belmont Shooting Centre here.

World No.2 Kidambi Srikanth and London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal guided India to the final of the mixed team badminton event, beating Singapore 3-1 in the semi-final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. World No.12 Saina’s win against Jia Min Yeo sealed India’s win after the men’s doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty shockingly lost the third match of the contest. Earlier, Srikanth outclassed Kean Yew Loh in the men’s singles tie after the mixed doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa gave India a winning start. India got to a 1-0 lead after the mixed doubles duo of Satwik and Ashwini overcame a stiff challenge from Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jia Ying Crystal Wong to win 22-20, 21-18 in a 42-minute contest.

Srikanth, the top seed doubled India’s lead by going past Kean 21-17, 21-14 in the men’s singles match that lasted for 37 minutes at Court 1 of the Carrara Sports Arena 2. India, however received a scare in the third tie of the contest, as the men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag, went down 21-17, 9-21, 12-21 to the duo of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta. After taking the first game 21-17, the Indian pair struggled in the second game 9-21 and it was for the first time that the Indians were made to sweat it out in the decider. The Singaporean duo led 11-7 midway into the third game and went on to stifle the Indians by pocketing it comfortably at the end.

With the team 2-1 up, all eyes were on experienced Saina to propel India to the final and the Hyderabadi responded in style by thrashing Jia 21-8, 21-15 in a 38-minute contest. Saina, who did not have to play her part in the 3-0 quarter-final win against Mauritius on Saturday, jumped to a 11-3 lead midway into the first game before pocketing it comfortably 21-8. In the second, the Singaporean shuttler managed to give a fight but Saina used all her experience to negate the chances of an upset. India will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between England and Malaysia, in the gold medal match on Monday.