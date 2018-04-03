Gautam Gambhir’s response to Shahid Afridi on Kashmir tweet is going viral; here is what DD captain said

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi. (Source: IE)

Indian opener and Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir gave a fitting reply to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his tweet on Kashmir violence on Tuesday evening. Gambhir who is set to lead the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League starting April 7, in his tweet, said that Afridi is looking for UN which in his retarded dictionary means ‘under nineteen’. Gambhir added that there is nothing to say about Afridi’s tweet as he is celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball.

“Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!” Gambhir wrote in his tweet which got over 5000 likes in less than 30 minutes.

This tweet from Gambhir came in response to Shahid Afridi’s post where he raked up the ‘Kashmir issue’ and pitched for ‘self-determination and independence’ of the valley. “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self -determination and independence,” Afridi’s tweet read.

The former Pakistan skipper also asked UN and other international bodies why they weren’t taking any steps to stop the violence. “Wonder where are the UN and other international bodies and why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” he added.

Afridi’s tweet came two days after the Indian security forces killed 13 terrorists in Kashmir Valley. The terrorists were killed in three different encounters on Sunday which also saw three Indian Army jawans martyred and four civilians dead.

Shahid Afridi faced a backlash from other Twitter Indian users as well while few Pakistani users came to his defence.