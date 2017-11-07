Gautam Gambhir faces daughter Aazeen’s bowling, shares this adorable video

Gautam Gambhir with his daughter Aazeen. (Source: Facebook)

Gautam Gambhir is known as one of the most serious cricketers of his generation. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain has a strong personality and refuses to bow down to anyone. However, when it comes down to his daughter, no one can stop Gambhir from melting. One such incident happened recently when Gambhir who has been dominating bowlers from all over the world was up against his daughter, Aazeen. This happened when the southpaw recently paid a visit to Aazeen’s school where he batted against her and admitted that it was a high-pressure job.

Gambhir, who was blessed with Aazeen on May 1, 2014, shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen facing his three-year-old daughter. Most importantly even at such a young age, Aazeen knows which line to bowl to a left-handed batsman. “High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!”, he tweeted. Here is the video shared by Gautam Gambhir:

High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/DX8SJOiLpI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2017

Gambhir hasn’t represented the Indian cricket team in a while but the KKR skipper is currently playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He has started the season well with a couple of good knocks. In Delhi’s last game against UP, the 36-year-old hit a fine 86 off 122 deliveries which also featured 13 boundaries. Gambhir looked in sublime touch as he timed the ball exquisitely. The left-hander also shared a 59-run opening partnership with Unmukt Chand.