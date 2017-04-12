From triumph to tribulations and rise back to the top, check out the Radamel Falcao story

Falcao said that his continuity in matches and minutes made him believe that he will be back in his previous form. (Reuters)

Even after a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, Radamel Falcao, one among the highest paid players in the English Premier League history, astonished several football supporters as he makes classic come back, with an even better form. As reported by CNN, stating that he learns from both good and bad experiences, Falcao said that his continuity in matches and minutes made him believe that he will be back in his previous form.

And while many predicted that the Colombian footballer was finished after the major injury, Falcao, on the contrary, came back in a better form, even taking Monaco to the top of Ligue 1. Moreover, his goal scoring frequency has also reduced to 87.5 minutes in Ligue 1, compared to the frequncy of 228 minutes and 322 minutes at Chelsea and Manchester United. Only the score ratio of only a few players like PSG’s Edison Cavani, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski are slightly better than Falcao.

And as Monaco emerges as one of the strongest contenders of Europe’s premier club competition, Falcao claimed that the club has always been supportive to him and it was important for him to regain confidence and once again become an important part of the team. The goals scored per 90 minutes by Falcao in 2016-17 were 1.03, while the numbers were 0.37 and 0.28 in 2015-16 and 2014-15.

However, the injury made Falcao miss the chance to represent his country at the 2014 World Cup. As rported by CNN, the Colombian said that it was his personal dream to play in the World Cup. Falcao was quoted saying that to play the World Cup is a dream for all footballer and he has a large number of emotions for missing the opportunity to play for his country at the crucial football event.