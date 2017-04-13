From state bodies to players, BCCI releases funds for all

Also the IPL franchises were paid one installment of their share from the “Net Central Rights”. (Reuters)

The BCCI has released pending payments to various stakeholders which include Test match centres, state bodies, match fee of India players besides salary of coaches and commentators. Also the IPL franchises were paid one installment of their share from the “Net Central Rights”.

The board’s website has uploaded all the payments and specific heads under which the invoices have been created from January to March.

According to payments made in March, the cash-strapped Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) have been paid approx Rs 1.69 crore under the head: “Advance against amount due to association”.

The amount has been released on March 22 and will go a long way to help the staff, who have not been paid salaries for months.

The BCCI has also paid Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 5.54 crore (approx) on two separate counts — property tax and service tax — on behalf of DDCA.

The payments to various Test centres have also been made. Accordingly, Himachal Pradesh and Hyderabad have received approximately Rs 2.82 crore each while Maharashtra and Andhra were paid Rs 4.52 crore respectively.

Among the IPL franchises — promoters of KKR and Sunrisers received Rs 21 crore each, while Kings XI Punjab received Rs 22.5 crore.

The promoters of Mumbai Indians — Indiawin Sports Private Limited and Delhi Daredevils owner GMR Sports received Rs 23 crore each.

All the top Indian players received their match fees plus retainership fees for various tours during the last international season.

Chief coach Anil Kumble has received “professional fees” of approx Rs 48.75 lakh each for December and January while Rahul Dravid, currently coach Delhi Daredevils, has received two separate amounts of Rs 41.44 lakh and Rs 1.89 crore (approx) during the 2016 season for coaching India U-19 and A sides.

The top Indian commentators have also been paid their fees for various broadcasting assignments. Both Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have been paid approx Rs 56.93 lakh each for the England series.

Likewise, L Sivaramakrishnan and Sanjay Manjrekar were paid Rs 26.25 lakh and Rs 42 lakh respectively for the England series.