Former Team India bowler and T20 World cup winner Joginder Sharma’s father robbed and stabbed in Rohtak (Twitter).

Former Indian bowler, Joginder Sharma’s father was robbed and attacked with a knife at his confectionery shop on Saturday as per Times Now report. Om Prakash Sharma was bringing down the shutter of his shop when the incident took place. Two miscreants had come to his shop to buy a cold drink and cigarettes and left. However, they came back a few minutes later to attack him. Sharma, in his complaint, said,”They first tried to take cash from my pockets. But when I tried to stop them, one of the boys took out a knife and tried to stab me in my stomach. I stopped him by holding the knife in my hands. They then entered my shop and took all the cash from the drawer. They took nearly Rs 7,000.”

After attacking Sharma the attacker locked him inside the shop. The 68-year -old then called his other son Deepak who then took Om Prakash to the hospital. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 342 and 379 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police are searching for CCTV footage to find the accused. Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma, who bowled the memorable final over against Pakistan in the final of India’s triumphant 2007 World T20 campaign, is also a police officer and serving a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Hisar.