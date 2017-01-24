Former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram,Saqlain Mushtaq and Shoaib Akhtar praises Virat Kohli as role model

Former Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram,Saqlain Mushtaq and Shoaib Akhtar (You tube screen capture)

How many times we see that former Pakistani cricketers who are rightfully called legends in their own might are in a mood to praise another cricketer right across the border? Yes, in a post match analysis of India vs England one day international former Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram,Saqlain Mushtaq and Shoaib Akhtar were seen and heard singing praises of present Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the way he has evolved as a cricketer.

Kohli who ranked eighth in ESPN’s world’s most famous athletes in 2016 literally owned the discussion that continued between the three former Pakistani cricket honchos. The conversation started with the issue of running between the wickets of the members of the Pakistani cricket team pointed out by Wasim Akram and ‘boom’, he cited the example of Virat Kohli giving the example of how he has scored centuries repeatedly while the Indian cricket team was chasing runs.

The anchor reminded Wasim Akram that Virat is on the path of setting the record for highest cenuries while chasing and that too for a winning cause, to which Akram appreciated and said that it is an art of how one should chase and win. Diverting the talks to Virat’s fitness and the secrets behind it, Saqlain Mushtaq said the other day he found Virat outside the gymnasium eating corn and that in the past 4-5 years Virat haven’t included rice or wheat in his regular diet.

“He is the most hard worker in the team, at the net he spends most of his time. Gets to the net before everyone and is the last person to walk out,” said the former Pakistani off spinner maestro. Saqlain recalled Virat telling him that how he has chalked his plan to stay at the top of the game in this limited sphere of career.

Nicknamed as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhter reminded the fellow panellists that along with Virat, parallely how some other cricketers have also evolved during the same time period. Names of K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma also cropped up as other talents in the team. Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq both expressed regret at the fact that Paksitani cricketers do not approach their seniors the way Indian cricketers do.