Former BCCI president N Srinivasan hosts dinner for units, DDCA to skip SGM

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan. (PTI)

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan today called upon the BCCI state units for dinner with suspense still continuing over whether he will enter the Special General Meeting, scheduled here tomorrow. As per Supreme Court order, if the 72-year-old Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) strongman takes part in the SGM, it could lead to contempt of court and violation of Lodha reforms.

The meeting could be then termed illegal and anyone signing the minutes of the meeting could be charged for contempt of court.

“I have to attend a meeting now. I will come here tomorrow,” was all Srinivasan said as he left the five-star facility where SGM is scheduled. He was accompanied by close aide and current treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry. Meanwhile, Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the COA plea seeking directive on BCCI’s ICC nominee on Monday.

In another separate development, Justice (Retd) Vikramjit Sen has decided that under prevailing circumstances, no one from Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) will be attending the SGM tomorrow. “I am not attending the SGM neither have I authorised anyone from DDCA to attend the SGM under prevailing circumstances. And I don’t see any reason to change my mind,” Justice Sen told PTI today.

Acting president of BCCI C K Khanna will be attending in capacity of being a Board office bearer. Some of the notable names attending the meeting are Sourav Ganguly (CAB), Avishek Dalmiya (NCC), Ranjib Biswal (Odisha CA) and Abhijit Kamat (Goa CA).