Forbes Most Powerful Women in Sports: Nita Ambani, Mithali Raj makes to list topped by Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura

Nita Ambani and Mithali Raj made it to Forbes Most Powerful Women in Sports. (Source: PTI)

In what comes as a proud moment for India, Nita Ambani and the captain of India’s women’s cricket team Mithali Raj have made it to the inaugural list of Forbes Most Powerful Women in Sports. The list was topped by the first female secretary general of FIFA, Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura of Senegal. Nita Ambani who is the owner of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League was placed at the ninth position while Mithali Raj who lead Indian cricket team to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup last year, was ranked at number 12.

Interestingly, the top 3 positions were taken by women involved in football. Samoura, the second-most-powerful person in world football behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, leads the commercial and operational sides of the organization. She is followed by Lydia Nsekera on the second spot who was the first woman elected to the FIFA Executive Committee in 2013 and has been a part of the International Olympic Committee since 2009.

The third name on the list is of Florence Hardouin from France. She is the first woman to have been elected a member of the executive committee of UEFA. Nita Ambani and Mithali Raj are the only two Indian names in the top 25.

Here is the complete list of the Most Powerful Women In International Sports 2018:

No 1: Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura (FIFA Secretary General)

No 2: Lydia Nsekera (FIFA Council Member, IOC)

No 3: Florence Hardouin (UEFA Executive Committee; Director General, French Football)

No 4: Angela Dong (Vice President, Nike China)

No 5: Marina Granovskaia (Director, Chelsea Football Club)

No 6: Barbara Slater (Director, BBC Sport)

No 7: Moya Dodd (Executive Committee, AFC)

No 8: Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark Tennis Player)

No 9: Nita Ambani (owner Mumbai Indians)

No 10: Claire Williams (Deputy Team Principal and Commercial Director, Williams F1)

No 11: Aoife Brodigan (Head of Games Marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Facebook)

No 12: Mithali Raj (India cricket captain)

No 13: Mary Davis (CEO, Special Olympics)

No 14: Rimla Akhtar (Council Member, England FA)

No 15: Sophie Goldschmidt (CEO, World Surf League)

No 16: Japan Women’s Baseball League

No 17: Beng Choo Low (Secretary General, World Baseball Softball Confederation)

No 18: Blanca Uribe (Deputy Executive President, Toros de Tijuana)

No 19: Po-Chun (Sophiyah) Liu

No 20: Nadia Nadim (Aghan-Danish Football player)

No 21: XinYi Hua (Sports Journalist, Xin Min Evening News)

No 22: Lieke Martens (Dutch football player)

No 23: Sung Hyun Park (Golfer)

No 24: Sasha Hostyn (Gamer)

No 25: Leticia Bufoni (Skateboarder)