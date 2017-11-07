Football team in Uttar Pradesh attacked on Gwalior-Barauni Express train, 7 players injured

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

As many as seven members of a football team were injured in an attack in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. The football team was attacked by unidentified assailants in Deoria district, police said. The incident took place on the Gwalior-Barauni Express near the Bhatparani railway station in Deoria. These players were returning from a state tournament in Samastipur in Bihar along with their coach Vinay Gopal Srivastava who was also injured in the event.

An officer said that all the injured people were admitted to the Deoria district hospital. The incident took place after a brawl at the railway station when some local youth tried to gain forceful entry into the coach reserved for the sportsmen. The youth then pulled the chain and their friends barged into the train compartment. They attacked the footballers with sticks, the officer said.

Among those who were injured, Srivastava and Anshuman Soni are in serious condition. Others who sustained injuries are Abhishek Prajapati, Bharti Gupta, Rajeev Sharma and two others. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel said a case has been lodged against unidentified persons. They were trying to arrest them, based on the leads given by the footballers, IANS reports.

This isn’t the first time when a cricket team has been attacked. The most famous incident took place on 3rd March 2009, when a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, part of a larger convoy, was fired upon by 12 gunmen, near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The cricketers were on their way to play the third day of the second Test against the Pakistani cricket team. Six members of the Sri Lanka national cricket team were injured. Six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed. However, unlike the UP incident, it was a terror attack.