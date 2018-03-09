FIR against Mohammed Shami for attempt to murder, domestic abuse after wife Hasin Jahan files complaint

An FIR was registered against Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday. (Source: PTI)

An FIR was registered against Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. The FIR was filed based on the complaint registered by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Thursday at a Kolkata police station. Shami has reportedly been slapped with non-bailable charges of domestic abuse and attempt to murder.

The other charges against the Delhi Daredevils players include – Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34. Hasin Jahan, who has been married to Shami since 2014, on Wednesday had claimed that her husband is having extra-marital affair with several girls. She had also accused Shami’s family members of violence.

As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had put Mohammed Shami’s contract on hold. The 27-year-old fast bowler was not included in the list of players issued by the board on Wednesday evening.

#CNN-News18EXCLUSIVE — @MdShami11 has repeatedly tortured me physically and mentally. He had affairs with many women. After he came back from South Africa, he was mentally prepared to leave me. He never loved me as a wife, he just used me as a mannequin #ShamiInSoup pic.twitter.com/idRHFeoe4j — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 9, 2018

However, the Indian pacer has dismissed all these allegations by calling it a conspiracy against him. Shami, while talking to ANI, said that all these accusations against him are baseless and have no meaning. “They have no meaning. She said that this has been happening since five years, the fact is that we have been married just for four years,” he said.

Shami also questioned his wife by asking that if the abuse has been happening for five years now, why didn’t she come out earlier and raise the matter.

“Why did it take five years for it to come out, according to me, this is a well thought out conspiracy. I want to remain just as normal as you’ve always seen me. On Holi and every other festival, I’ve been with my family. Spent time with my daughter and wife. Even after my wife was trolled so much in the past I stood by her. And I would like to stand by her today as well,” he added.

#CNN-News18EXCLUSIVE — All the allegations being made against me by my wife Hasin Jahan are baseless. I have full faith in the BCCI, I know they will take the right decision: @MdShami11 #ShamiInSoup pic.twitter.com/XQf0gZb5SM — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 9, 2018

Apart from Shami, the FIR also names four of his family members in Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station.

Shami has also said that he and his family are trying to reach out to Hasin Jahan but her phone is switched off. “You can check my WhatsApp…all those WhatsApp messages she has shown to the media, that is neither my chat nor my phone number. I am ready to apologise if this case goes in favour of my wife,” he added.