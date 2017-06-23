FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra apologises for emotional outburst on social media

Narinder Batra, who was elected as the FIH president last year, had taken to social media network to vent his emotions during the June 18th match, in which India wore black armband in protest. (Photo: FIH/Twitter)

FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra has apologised to several nations, including Pakistan, for his social media outburst during the recent Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final match between India and Pakistan in London. “FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra has issued personal apologies via formal letters and follow up phone calls to several nations and the FIH Executive Board in relation to posting inappropriate comments on his personal Facebook page,” A FIH statement said. Batra, who was elected as the FIH president last year, had taken to social media network to vent his emotions during the June 18th match, in which India wore black armband in protest. The two countries have not been playing bilateral series in hockey and cricket due to the degrading political relations between the two neighbouring nations.

Following Indian cricket team’s loss against Pakistan in Champions trophy Final at Oval on the same day, Batra posted some abusive remarks against Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who had congratulated the Pakistan cricket team. The International hockey governing body was not pleased with Batra’s remarks and forced the former Hockey India chief to delete his posts. According to media reports, Batra then wrote a letter to the President of Pakistan’s Hockey Federation offering his apologies.