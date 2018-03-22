FIFA World Cup 2018: Will Russian President Vladimir Putin host WC similar to Adolf Hitler’s 1936 Olympics? What Boris Johnson said

Fifa World Cup 2018 will start from June 14.

Fifa World Cup 2018 is just two months away and the groups have been made. Hosts Russia will kick off the World Cup finals in less than 100 days time against Saudi Arabia in Moscow while defending champions Germany will start against Mexico. But days before the extravagant tournament, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has compared the World Cup to Adolf Hitler’s 1936 Olympics. Johnson said that it would be sickening to watch Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the World Cup in the summer, in response to concerns that the event would be used as a “PR exercise to gloss over the brutal, corrupt regime”.

He agreed with one of the members of the committee on a comparison between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the former German dictator. “Putin is going to use it [World Cup] the way Hitler used the 1936 Olympics. The idea of Putin using this as a PR exercise to gloss over the brutal, corrupt regime for which he’s responsible, fills me with horror,” Labour MP Ian Austin said during the committee hearing.

“I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right and frankly, I think it is an emetic (repulsive) prospect to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event” Johnson replied. However, when Austin suggested the UK should consider boycotting the tournament, scheduled for June-July, over safety concerns for British fans, the minister disagreed.

It would be wrong to ban the England team and fans from attending the tournament but there could be risks for those going to Russia this summer, Johnson said.

“This is of crucial importance to us and we do indeed need to have an urgent conversation with the Russians about how they propose to fulfil their obligations under their FIFA contract to look after all fans arriving and we certainly shall be having that conversation,” he added.

Five-time winners Brazil will face Switzerland in their first Group E match with Costa Rica and Serbia making up one of the harder groups.

European champions Portugal will play neighbours Spain in their first match in Group B, while Argentina were placed in Group D with newcomers Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. England will face the other debut nation Panama in Group G, but open against Tunisia before facing the group’s top seeds Belgium.