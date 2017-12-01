FIFA World Cup 2018 draw Live Updates: Who will play whom in Russia, all you want to know

FIFA World Cup 2018 draw Live Updates: Who will play whom in Russia. (Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2018 is finally here, which means 32 nations who managed to qualify for the final stage will be sorted into eight groups of four. This year’s draw will be different from the previous ones as the pots have been based on FIFA’s coefficient rankings, rather than geographical location. The top seven nations along with the hosts have been placed in Pot 1, with rest of the nations placed in the remaining pots in descending order. Hosts Russia will kick the tournament off on Thursday, June 14, 2018. They will play the team drawn second in Group A at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The international governing body on Tuesday unveiled its official poster for the World Cup finals in Moscow. The poster has a vintage design of Soviet goalkeeping great Lev Yashin who can be seen flying in direction of the ball. The art is inspired by constructivist art movement and the poster shows Yashin, wearing a knee brace and his signature cap, leaping across to get a hand on an oversized ball featuring Russia’s landmass seen from space.

Here are the FIFA World Cup 2018 draw LIVE Updates:

7:01 pm: What is the procedure for the Final Draw?

The four pots will be emptied by drawing the eight teams they each contain one by one and placing them in the eight groups of four teams (Groups A to H). Hosts Russia will occupy the top position in Group A, while the seven other seeds will occupy the top spots in Groups B to H. The positions of all the other teams (from pots 2, 3 and 4) will be decided when they are drawn.

As is customary at Final Draws, a ball will be drawn from the team pots and then another from the group pots to determine the position in which the team in question will play.

With the exception of UEFA, which has more qualifiers (14) than there are groups (8), no teams from the same confederation can be drawn in the same group.

6:26 pm: Here are the teams are in the four-pots.

6:24 pm: Hello and welcome to FIFA World Cup 2018 draw LIVE commentary. The event will take place in Moscow.