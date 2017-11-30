FIFA World Cup 2018 draw LIVE Streaming, date, start time, qualified teams; all you need to know

Fifa World Cup 2018: With 32 nations finalised for the grand event which will be held in summer next year in Russia. (FIFA)

With 32 nations finalised for the grand event which will be held in summer next year in Russia, the stage is all set to decide the groups for World Cup 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 draw will decide which nations will cross swords against each other at the final event scheduled to take place between June 14 and July 15. Germany will go in the tournament as the defending champions whereas the four-time world champions Italy will not feature at the extravagant event. Meanwhile, Portugal will look to add another trophy to its cabinet after winning the Euro Cup. The international governing body on Tuesday unveiled its official poster for the World Cup finals in Moscow. The poster has a vintage design of Soviet goalkeeping great Lev Yashin who can be seen flying in direction of the ball. The art is inspired by constructivist art movement and the poster shows Yashin, wearing a knee brace and his signature cap, leaping across to get a hand on an oversized ball featuring Russia’s landmass seen from space. Here is all you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2018 draw:

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 draw?

FIFA World Cup 2018 draw will take place on Friday, December 1, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 draw being held?

FIFA World Cup 2018 draw Ceremony will take place at the State Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, the capital city of Russia.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 draw?

FIFA World Cup 2018 draw will be broadcast live on TV.

Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2018?

The teams which are qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018 are divided into four pots on the basis of their FIFA rankings.

Here are the Pots.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 draw live streaming online?

People can watch the Live telecast of FIFA World Cup 2018 draw at 8:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. You can also watch the live stream of the draws on FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel. You can also follow live commentary of the World Cup draw on FinancialExpress.com.Who will host FIFA World Cup draws?FIFA World Cup will be hosted by retired English footballer Gary Lineker and Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya will conduct the draws on December 1. The duo will be joined on the stage by Russia legendary footballer Nikita Simonyan and will also be assisted by footballing royalty which includes Diego Forlan, Diego Maradona, Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro and Carles Puyol. Member of the 2014 World Cup-winning Germany team, Miraslov Klose will also be present on the stage.