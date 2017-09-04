FIFA Under 17 World Cup official song Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal launched; from Sachin Tendulkar to Bhaichung Bhutia, here are celebs who star in anthem

FIFA Under 17 World Cup official song Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal launched. (ANI)

With just a few more weeks to go before FIFA Under-17 World Cup begins, the official song of the tournament ‘Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal’ was launched in the midst of much fanfare. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and has been composed by Pritam. The song portrays the cultural diversity and the uniqueness of India. Interestingly, the FIFA anthem features Sachin Tendulkar and Bhaichung Bhutia among others. Apart from these two hotshots of the sporting world, the song features members from the entertainment industry, which includes Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Papon, Mika and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

As per Indian Express report, Rajesh Kaul, President Distribution and Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, after the launch of the anthem said,”We are ecstatic to be the first broadcasters in history to collaborate with FIFA to co-create on an Official Song for a FIFA tournament. From the very beginning of this association, we have worked closely with the LOC/FIFA to ensure that FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 is a monumental success.” AIFF President and LOC Chairman Praful Patel said,”We are doing everything in our capacity to make this the biggest sporting event in India and I am sure the Official Song will help increase and broaden the appeal of the first ever FIFA tournament in India.”

The U-17 World Cup, the first FIFA tournament to be held in India, will be played across six venues from October 6-28. With India playing its opener against the heavyweight USA, the 1.2 billion fan base is ready to support its team for the maiden event.