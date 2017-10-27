FIFA Under 17 World Cup LIVE Streaming Final: When and where to watch England vs Spain live online, TV Coverage

FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Live football streaming: England vs Spain (FIFA)

FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Live football streaming: The Fifa World Cup is nearing its end and the stage is all set to host an all-European final in Kolkata when Spain lock horns against its traditional rival England. The young Three Lions side laid down a marker in the last four by beating Brazil, but Spain’s squad is also loaded with quality and will pose a tough test at the Salt Lake Stadium. England will be counting on goals of Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster whereas Spain will also feature a prolific striker in form of Barcelona’s Abel Ruiz. England are playing in their maiden final in their fourth appearance while Spain have featured as losing finalists on three earlier occasions in 1991, 2003 and 2007. It will be a repeat of the European U-17 Championship match in Croatia in May when Spain had emerged winners on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 stalemate in the regulation time and the Three Lions will be looking for revenge tomorrow. A win for England will also herald an unprecedented year for their colts as their Under-20 team had won the World Cup in Korea earlier this year while their Under-19 side were the European champions. Spain and England have now met three times in the final of European U-17 Championships. The ‘La Rojita’ were triumphant in 2007 before the Three Lions took their revenge three years later.

When will Spain vs England final match be played?

The Spain vs England final match will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 20:00 hrs.

Where will the Spain vs England final match be played?

The Spain vs England final match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

How do I watch the match between Spain vs England final match live?

The Spain vs England final will be aired live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

Where can you live stream Spain vs England final match?

The Spain vs England final match can be live streamed on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow financialexpress.com

ENGLAND Squad-

Goalkeepers- Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelling

Defenders- Timothy Eyoma, Lewis Gibson, George McEachran, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Joel Latibeaudiere, Steven Sessegnon

Midfielders- Philip Foden, Tashan Oakley-Bootham, Angel Gomes, Jadon Sancho, Nya Kirby, Callum Hudson, Emile Smith, Morgan Gibbs White, Conor Gallagher

Forwards- Rhian Brewster, Daniel Loader

SPAIN Squad-

Goalkeepers- Alvaro Fernandez, Marc Vidal, Alfonso Pastor

Defenders- Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victo Chust, Eric Garcia, Victor Perea

Midfielders- Antonio Blanco, Mohamed Moukhliss, Alvaro Garcia, Carlos Beitia

Forwards- Ferran Torres, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabart