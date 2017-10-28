FIFA Under 17 World Cup: India proves brilliant host, breaks this record in the extravagant tournament

India has become the nation with most attendance during a World Cup. (IE/ Partha Paul)

England hope to secure the first-ever world title at the U17 level when they face Spain in an all-European final at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. As the ‘Young Lions’ will be playing on a familiar turf, they would be eyeing for revenge against the La Roja having suffered a penalty shootout defeat to them in May’s U17 European Championship decider. Interestingly, the host nation, India has received the extravagant tournament with open hands. Especially, the home of football in India, Kolkata has been a great support to the visiting teams. India has become the nation with most attendance during a World Cup. Statistician Mohandas Menon took to microblogging site Twitter and said, “Most Attendance #FIFAU17WC 1,239,100*(24,296*/mt) India , 2017 1,230,976 (38,468/mt) China,1985 1,002,314 (19,275/mt) Mexico, 2011.

As India eye for a new U17 FIFA World Cup Champion, the football fanatics will be hoping for a nerve-wracking final. Interestingly, neither nation – Spain or England has taken the world title at this level, but both are in excellent form heading into the match in Kolkata. England have won five and drew one of their matches, while a defeat to Brazil in the group stage is Spain’s only slip-up.

England will be counting on goals of Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster whereas Spain will also feature a prolific striker in form of Barcelona’s Abel Ruiz. The Sleeping Giants of football are playing in their maiden final in their fourth appearance while Spain have featured as losing finalists on three earlier occasions in 1991, 2003 and 2007.

A win for England will also herald an unprecedented year for their colts as their Under-20 team had won the World Cup in Korea earlier this year while their Under-19 side were the European champions. Spain and England have now met three times in the final of European U-17 Championships.