FIFA U17 World Cup: Goa school examinations postponed to accommodate once in a life time event

In a good news for the football lovers in Goa, the state education department has asked all the schools to reschedule their terminal examinations before October 7 because of the upcoming Under-17 FIFA World Cup matches, reported PTI. The Under-17 World Cup matches will be held in Goa between October 7 and October 21. “FIFA under-17 world cup will be held in India with Goa hosting some matches from October 7-October 21, 2017 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda,” State Director of Education, G P Bhat said in a circular addressed to all the schools in the state.

This decision has been taken so that the students can enjoy the matches. “In order to enable the students to witness the matches of once in a life time event it is enjoined upon heads of all the schools in the state to re-schedule the first terminal examination so that it gets over on or before October 7, 2017,” the circular said. “Regular classes will continue till the end of the term,” it added. The government is doing everything possible to promote the tournament since this is the first time India is hosting such a massive football championship.

The Under-17 World Cup will be hosted between 6th and 28th October this year. Draws for the competition were held on Friday in Mumbai. The host team India is in Group A and will play the opening match against the USA at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi at 5:00 PM. The first edition of the U-17 World Cup was staged in 1985 in China, and tournaments have been played every two years since then.

Here are is the full FIFA U-17 World Cup groups:

Group A

1. India

2. USA

3. Colombia

4. Ghana

GROUP B

1. Paraguay

2. Mali

3. New Zealand

4. Turkey

GROUP C

1. Iran

2. Guinea

3. Germany

4. Costa Rica

GROUP D

1. Korea DPR

2. Nigeria

3. Brazil

4. Spain

GROUP E

1. Honduras

2. Japan

3. New Caledonia

4. France

GROUP F

1. Iraq

2. Mexico

3. Chile

4. England