FIFA U-17 World Cup draw: Hosts India placed in Group A with US, Ghana; matches to start on 6th October

FIFA U-17 World Cup draw: Indian football team captain Sunil Chettri at the event in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

Fifa U-17 World Cup 2017 draw: For the first time ever India will be a significant global platform for the football world. The Under-17 World Cup will be hosted between 6th and 28th October this year. Draws for the competition were held on Friday in Mumbai. The host team India is in Group A and will play the opening match against at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi at 5:00 PM. Sports Minister Vijay Goel was present at the event. Teams were anxious to know their opponents and more nervous was the host team, which will play in the tournament for the first time. With no clear favourites in the tournament, it is expected that it will be an evenly matched competition. The first edition was staged in 1985 in China, and tournaments have been played every two years since then. It began as a competition for players under the age of 16 with the age limit raised to 17 from the 1991 edition onwards. The most recent tournament was hosted by Chile and won by Nigeria. The African nation is the most successful nation in the tournament’s history, with five titles and three runners-up. Brazil is the second-most successful with three titles and two runners-up.

Minutes to go for the Official Draw for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017! Tune in to Sony SIX and TenSports at 1900 hrs #FootballTakesOver pic.twitter.com/uoheU6Bgbq — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 7, 2017

Ghana and Mexico have won the tournament twice. According to the Indian Express report, the success of African nations is often seen with cynicism but has been assisted by the general indifference shown by the others towards this tournament. The Europeans had structure but showed no interest while the South Americans showed willingness but lacked proper system. India’s 1.2 billion fan base is ready to support its team for the maiden event.

Here are is the full FIFA U-17 World Cup draw:

Group A

1. India

2. USA

3. Colombia

4. Ghana

GROUP B

1. Paraguay

2. Mali

3. New Zealand

4. Turkey

GROUP C

1. Iran

2. Guinea

3. Germany

4. Costa Rica

GROUP D

1. Korea DPR

2. Nigeria

3. Brazil

4. Spain

GROUP E

1. Honduras

2. Japan

3. New Caledonia

4. France

GROUP F

1. Iraq

2. Mexico

3. Chile

4. England