FIFA Rankings: Indian football team moves to 96th spot, climbs 77 places in last two years

The Indian football team has climbed 4 spots in the latest FIFA rankings to reach 96th spot in a historic feat. With this, the Indian football team has jumped 77 places in the FIFA men’s rankings in last 2 years. Reacting to this achievement of the national football side, All India Football Federation President Praful Patel congratulated the players as well as the support staff. “It’s a giant leap of faith for Indian football. Two years back, we were 173 and now we have reached our second best FIFA ranking ever. The leap signifies the potential of Indian football. Congratulations to the National Team boys, the coach, the staff and all in the AIFF,” he said.

World champion Germany that recently won the Confederations Cup title on Sunday kept the top spot while Brazil and Argentina are placed at number 2 and 3 respectively. European champion Portugal that finished third in the Confederations Cup rose four spots to reach number 4 while Switzerland grabbed the 5th spot by beating the Faeroe Islands to extend its perfect record in World Cup qualifying. Meanwhile, Confederations Cup runner-up Chile is at the 7th spot.

India is set to host FIFA U-17 World Cup this year and Sports Minister Vijay Goel recently backed AIFF’s expression of interest to host the Under-20 FIFA World Cup in 2019. “AIFF is contemplating on it. Whenever there will be a proposal from the Federation, we will look into it. We always want that the country to host as many international tournaments as possible,” Goel told reporters on the sidelines of the CII Scorecard 2017 event.

Bracing up to organise the U-17 World Cup in October, AIFF president Praful Patel recently said that they would be happy to discuss with FIFA about the possibility of hosting the event in India in 2019.