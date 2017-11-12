Fed up with Delhi smog? Check out this picture Amit Mishra shared from Rohtak

The image shared by Amit Mishra. (Source: Twitter)

After a brief relief, the pollution level in Delhi once again shot up on Sunday morning, turning the air quality hazardous, which agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people, forget about the ailing, the very young and the elderly. The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management, which had briefly fallen below emergency levels yesterday, went up and recorded PM2.5 and PM10 concentration at 478 and 713 micrograms per cubic metre by today afternoon. The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100. Visibility came down below 100 metres at many places.

However, if you are fed up with the Delhi smog, you must check this picture Amit Mishra shared from Lahli, Rohtak. Mishra who is leading Haryana in this year’s Ranji Trophy tweeted a photo on Sunday that showed Lahli ground in Rohtak covered in smog. Mishra, who has international caps for India as well, tweeted with the caption which said “this is the condition today @ lahli. Hope we will get some play today.” On the final day of the match, Haryana were eyeing a win against Rajasthan but the match was called off due to bad light, with both teams sharing points. Here is the image posted by Amit Mishra:

This is the condition today @ lahli. Hope we will get some play today. pic.twitter.com/JT8IjHRgi3 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 12, 2017

Meanwhile, the air quality index of the CPCB had a score of 460, as against yesterday’s 403. The most dominant pollutants were PM 2.5 and CO, according to the CPCB air bulletin. People complained of burning sensation in their eyes and heaviness in breathing, reflecting the severity of the pollution. The PM2.5 reading of the Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) was also above 400, which is in the severe category as well.