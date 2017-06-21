  3. Ever thought of firing your own boss? Well, Virat Kohli just did the same with Anil Kumble

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli achieved something that no other man possibly has in the history by making Anil Kumble step down

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2017 1:05 PM
kumble, kohli, virat kohli, virat kohli behind anil kumble resignation, kohli forces boss to reisgn, anil kumble resigns, kumble resigns, anil kumble, anil kumble steps down, indian cricket team, cricket news, sports news As unfortunate as it is, the reason behind Anil Kumble resignation was his differences with the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Have you ever got so frustrated in office that you just walked off? You must have at some point but did you ever get so unhappy that you actually wanted to fire your boss and wanted him to leave? Again, you might have but this time you wouldn’t have done much but on Tuesday Virat Kohli achieved something that no other man possibly has in the history. He forced his own boss to resign. As unfortunate as it is, the reason behind Anil Kumble’s resignation was his differences with the Indian captain. Kumble confirmed it through a long heartfelt statement that he posted on Twitter, a few hours after resigning.

“Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on,” he wrote in that post. The job of the coach is to look after the team, guide it, mentor it, prepare strategies and give orders to players. But, here is a case when a coach stepped down because the captain had reservations with his ‘style’.

This is like saying a company shut down its operations because one employee was not happy with the norms or a CEO quit because one employee didn’t like his way of working. What is worse is the fact that this might not be a one-time thing. “But what this is sending a signal for the next coach is either bow down to what the players want you to do, otherwise you, like one of India’s cricket legends Anil Kumble, you will have to step down and that is a sad, sad, sad message,” Sunil Gavaskar said in his statement to NDTV.

And, the former Indian opener does have a very valid point. In the current Indian team, Virat Kohli is the only star. He is the one man Army. MS Dhoni’s influence has gone down in last 12 months and none of the other players has a fixed spot in the playing XI across all formats.

Even when Sachin Tendulkar was playing and was at the peak of his game, there were other players like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan whose voices were heard but this isn’t the case in the Virat Kohli era. The question we have to ask: Is Virat Kohli taking Indian cricket to anarchy?

  1. A
    Adinath Kinge
    Jun 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm
    No, I think Virat Kohli is correct. It is a very unfortunate to loose the final match, when we had capacity. Not a single Batsman can play, is it a fair game. It is because of unrest in between.
