England deserved to win the game: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli after losing the first T20 against England at Kanpur. (Source: Reuters)

Speaking to the media after the 1st T20 match against England at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the opposition were the better side and deserved to win the match.

He said the wicket was a really good one and probably India fell short by 30-35 runs. “We were 30-35 runs short, 150 was below par score on this pitch,” said Kohli.

He also mentioned that the match would have been far more interesting had India managed to put on 170 or 175 runs on the board but also admitted that even that wasn’t a winning total. He said that 175 could have been a strong total if not, a winning one.

“With the start they had, it was difficult to pull things back,” Kohli clearly looked disappointed with the effort of his fast bowlers.

However, he also said that he didn’t regret his strategy of not starting with the spinners because there was something to offer in the pitch for the seamers.

“Their fast bowlers bowled well, they maintained a good length, took the pace off and spinners did well too. I don’t think starting with spinners would have been a good idea, maybe on some other wicket but not on this one,” Kohli added.

The Indian captain didn’t hold back from praising the opposition and said that England deserved to win the match as they were smarter today. He also praised the English fast bowler Tymal Mills.

“Even Mills bowled really well towards the end. They played more freely and I would say some loose shots from us were also a reason for the loss,” he added.

This was Kohli’s first international match as India’s T20 captain and also the first T20I at Kanpur. England chased down the target of 148 runs comfortably with 11 balls remaining and took a lead of 1-0 in the three match series.

The next match of the series will be played on Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on Sunday i.e. January 29.