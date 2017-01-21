Dwight Yorke named in FIFA committee

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke (Reuters)

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has been named in global football governing body FIFAs development committee.

Trinidad Football Association chief David John-Williams has been included in FIFA Players’ Status Committee and is expected to serve until 2021, reports CMC.

The 45-year-old Yorke, who played over 70 times for Trinidad and Tobago, will serve on FIFA’s Development Committee and will be the only member from the Caribbean.

Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, will chair the committee which is tasked with analysing the basic aspects of football training and technical development.

“I am humbled by this appointment,” said Yorke on Friday, perhaps the most successful footballer to emerge from the region.

“It presents me with a chance to have an input and be part of the work being done by FIFA to develop the game worldwide and I feel privileged to be part of it. I am definitely looking forward to making a contribution.”