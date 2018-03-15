Did Mohammed Shami take money from a Pakistani girl? CoA asks ACU chief Neeraj Kumar to probe charges

Mohammed Shami was accused of infidelity and domestic violence by his wife Hasin Jahan after which BCCI had put Shami’s central contract on hold. (Source: PTI)

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) led by chairman Vinod Rai has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Anti-Corruption chief Neeraj Kumar to probe corruption allegations against Mohammed Shami on Wednesday. The 27-year-old fast bowler was accused of infidelity and domestic violence by his wife Hasin Jahan after which BCCI had put Shami’s central contract on hold. Following this, Jahan had also shared a telephonic conversation between her and the fast bowler, alleging that he had taken money from a Pakistani girl.

Rai has asked Kumar to submit a report within a week but his letter, reports pointed out, nowhere mentions the term “match-fixing”. “This has reference to the various media reports pertaining to allegations against Md. Shami. The Committee of Administrators has listened to the audio recording of a telephonic conversation which it is claimed is between Md. Shami and his wife. The said audio recording is available in public domain,” Rai wrote in the letter

As per Jahan’s claims, Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman Mohammad Bhai. Rai mentioned in his letter that CoA is only concerned about the portion of the audio recording in which the person who is claimed to be Shami says that he took money from Mohammad Bhai.

Rai wrote that the terms of investigation should cover:

1. The identity and antecedents of ‘Mohammad Bhai’ and ‘Alishba’.

2. Whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai through the said Alishba to Mohammed Shami.

3. If yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Shami.

The letter asks Kumar to submit a report to the Committee of Administrators with his findings and state that if there is a need to proceed in the matter. The investigation will be only about the corruption allegations, Rai asserted.

“The Committee of Administrators wishes to emphasize that the investigation be limited to the above issues only and not deal with any of the other allegations against Md. Shami unless you find that the same fall within the purview of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code,” he added.