‘Development of sports medicine will reduce sportspersons’ expenses’: Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar (Reuters)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar today lauded efforts of Aster DM Healthcare to invest and develop sports medicine centres in their two facilities in Kerala, saying that development of sports medicine in this part of the country would reduce efforts and expenses for sports persons and was a great service for the sporting fabric of the nation.

“The efforts of Aster DM Healthcare to invest and develop sports medicine centres in two of their facilities in Kerala are commendable.”

“The development of sports medicine in this part of the country will reduce the efforts and expenditure for many former, present and budding sports persons. It is a great service for the sporting fabric of the nation”, he said.

Tendulkar was speaking after inaugurating the Centre for Sports Medicine and Advanced Rehabilitation at Aster Malabar Institute of Medical Science here by unveiling a plaque.

The brand ambassador of Aster DM Healthcare said Aster’s holistic approach by including psychological rehabilitation and behavioural analysis to sports medicine discipline augurs well for sports persons facing injuries or discomfort.

Later, the Master Blaster handed over certificates of appreciation to six young state-level sports persons who had achieved in various branches of sports and games.

Aster MIMS has announced the Lifetime Sports Medicine support Initiative for these youngsters.

Dr Azad Moopan, Chairman and Managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said the Centre will offer specialised service with experienced specialists, the latest treatment methods and state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Dr Moopan presented Tendulkar with a portrait of the latter, hand made by an Aster MIMS employee, from 1,524 black peppercorns, representing the number of matches he played in his career.

Tendulkar will inaugurate another sports medicine centre at Aster Medcity in Kochi later in the evening.