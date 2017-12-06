Despite draw, India win record 9th consecutive series

This is India’s ninth consecutive test series win since 2017, including 3-0 in Sri Lanka in July-August earlier this year. (AP)

Top News Why Chinese banks want to take Anil Ambani's RCom to insolvency but Indian lenders do not

Debutant Sri Lankan Roshen Silva batted for 184 minutes on day five of the third test between India and Sri Lanka in Delhi on Wednesday to force a draw. Chasing 410, Sri Lanka was placed at 299-5 when play was called off with seven overs remaining in the mandatory hour of play. At stumps, Silva was unbeaten on 74 while Niroshan Dickwella was 44 not out. India had scored 536-7d and 246-5d in their two innings. Sri Lanka had made 373 in the first innings. As a result, India won the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn. This is India’s ninth consecutive test series win since 2017, including 3-0 in Sri Lanka in July-August earlier this year. India has equaled Australia’s record of nine series wins from 2005-08. After tea, Sri Lanka batted to save the game as Silva and Dickwella extended their seventh-wicket partnership to 94 runs. Their partnership lasted 109 minutes and frustrated the Indian attack. Silva scored his maiden test half-century off 105 balls, including nine fours.

India couldn’t put the second new ball to good use as the flat wicket denied their bowlers purchase. Dickwella was lucky to survive though as keeper Wriddhiman Saha missed a stumping off Ravindra Jadeja (3-81) in the 92nd over.

Thereafter, the duo didn’t present another chance to the hosts. Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva scored 119 (retired hurt) as he led Sri Lanka’s valiant effort to avoid a 2-0 series loss. Struggling with cramps and a thigh strain, Dhananjaya de Silva retired hurt after a scoring a century that helped Sri Lanka reach 226-5 at tea and stalled India’s push for victory on the last day of the third cricket test. Roshen Silva was unbeaten on 38 and Niroshan Dickwella was 11 not out at the tea interval, leaving Sri Lanka one session to hold on for a draw. India, which won the second test, needs five wickets for a 2-0 series victory.

De Silva and Dinesh Chandimal (36) combined in a 112-run stand for the fifth wicket to frustrate the India attack. Chandimal had been hoping to repeat his first-innings effort where he batted for more than a day, amid air pollution at hazardous levels, to post his 10th test century, but was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin (1-101) as he charged the spinner. De Silva continued and reached his third test century off 188 balls, inclusive of 13 fours and a six, and shared a 58-run stand with Roshen Silva for the sixth wicket. But after receiving regular medical attention, De Silva retired hurt on 119 in the the 77th over. India has been in control of the third test since posting 536-7 declared in the first innings, when Virat Kohli scored 243 for his sixth test double century as captain.