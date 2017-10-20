Denmark Open 2017: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy advance to 2nd round

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal. (Image: Reuters)

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the second round, while B Sai Praneeth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were eliminated in the opening round of the Denmark Open World Superseries Premier here on Wednesday. Hyderabadi Saina, 27, ousted Olympic 2016 champion and two-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain with a 22-20, 21-18 victory in 46 minutes. With this win, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina has taken a 5-4 lead in head-to-head record against the 24-year-old Spaniard.

Men’s singles eighth seed Kidambi Srikanth eliminated compatriot Subhankar Dey with a 21-17, 21-15 victory in 35 minutes. Joining Srikanth in the second round was Prannoy, who beat Danish Emil Holst 21-18, 21-19 in 48 minutes. Satwik lost both in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles. He partnered Ashwini Ponappa in the mixed doubles and they lost to Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen 19-21, 17-21 in 39 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag Shetty then lost to South Koreans Chung Eui Seok and Kim Dukyoung 21-14, 18-21, 17-21 in 56 minutes. Danish Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus defeated Praneeth 21-10, 21-15 in 39 minutes. Indian men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy were humbled by Danish sixth seeds Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding, who won 21-13, 21-18 in 35 minutes.