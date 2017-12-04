Delhi government plans to provide financial help, training to young sporting talents

Delhi government’s education department has drafted a policy to provide financial assistance of up to Rs three lakh per annum and specialised training to young sporting talents from the national capital. (Imagre: PTI)

Delhi government’s education department has drafted a policy to provide financial assistance of up to Rs three lakh per annum and specialised training to young sporting talents from the national capital. The policy was presented before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Delhi Secretariat today. “The policy covers all school students who are bonafide residents of Delhi for the past three years. A Committee of Experts (CoE) would be constituted including at least five members of excellent sports background with impeccable integrity and credentials,” an official statement said.

According to the policy draft, which will be soon sent to the Cabinet for its approval, an annual financial support of Rs two lakh per annum will be provided to school students up to the age of 14 years, while those above this age would get Rs three lakh per annum as support. “The quantum of assistance may be enhanced in some cases by the committee. The financial assistance would be provided directly to the sporting talents. The committee will take call on the talents to be nurtured and supported under the policy,” the statement said.

Apart from the financial assistance, specialised assistance will also be provided to the sporting talents. Training assistance, medical assistance and insurance assistance would be provided under the scheme. The financial assistance would be provided to each talent initially for two years and then a performance review would be taken to take a call on the continuance of the assistance. The policy also covers the creation of centres of excellence throughout Delhi for specialised assistance to the budding talent with best facilities like coaches, physiotherapists and nutritionists.