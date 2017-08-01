Deaflympics players including medal winners protest at Delhi airport, complain that no one from government came to receive them

The players had landed in Delhi this morning after a impressive perfromance at Samsun in Turkey. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Indian players who had recently taken part in the Deaflympics 2017 and had represented India have refused to leave the Delhi airport in protest on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI. As per the agency, the players who had landed in Delhi this morning after an impressive performance at Samsun in Turkey have complained that no one from the government including Sports Minister Vijay Goel had come to welcome them even though they had done the nation proud. Even the medal winners from Deaflympics 2017 have reportedly refused to leave the airport in protest.

The project manager of the team Ketan Shah while talking to the agency said the medal winners had made the nation proud but even the sports minister didn’t come to welcome the team. “These medal winners made nation proud but no one not even sports minister here to welcome us,” Shah was quoted saying. The Indian players had won four medals at 23rd Summer Deaflympics at Samsun in Turkey.

The first medal for the nation was won by Virender Singh in 74kg freestyle event as he beat Chakvetadze S (Georgia) by 18-9 points in the final bout. Virender Singh defeated Batbaatar Shirendev of Mongolia by 6-4 and Maksim Slapic of Belarus by 6-2 in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively. Even former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had congratulated the wrestler on Twitter. “Congrats to Silent King,Virender Singh from Jhajhhar district for winning Gold in 74kg freestyle event in Deaflympics & making country proud,” Sehwag had tweeted.

Meanwhile, 2010 Delhi Commonwealth discus throw gold winner Krishna Poonia had asked for more support from the government. “The government should support these deaf athletes. They should be looked after properly. They also brought laurels to the country. They should be given facilities and incentives on par with the para athletes,” Poonia had said while speaking to PTI.