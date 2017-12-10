Dead body of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s missing grandfather found in Sabarmati river

In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah’s, estranged grandfather, Santok Singh Bumrah, was found dead, two days after the complaint of him going missing was registered. (Image: IE)

In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah’s, estranged grandfather, Santok Singh Bumrah, was found dead, two days after the complaint of him going missing was registered. The body of Bumrah’s grandfather was found on Sunday by Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) from Sabarmati River. Ahmedabad police found the body near Dadhichi bridge on the Sabarmati riverfront. On Friday, Santokh’s daughter, Rajinder Kaur Bumrah, had filed a complaint at Vastrapur police station regarding her 75-year-old missing father, Santokh Singh Bumrah. As reported by Ahmedabad Mirror, Santokh had visited his daughter’s residence at Sonal Apartments in Vastrapur on December 1. The complaint stated that he had expressed his wish to meet the cricketer on his birthday on December 5 but was unable to do so. Significantly, on December 8, he had called his son Balvinder Singh, to inform that he is leaving to meet his deceased wife. In the complaint, “He expressed a wish to meet his grandson on his birthday on December 5. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to meet Jasprit.

On December 8, Santokh called his son Balvinder Singh, who lives in Jharkhand, and told him that he was leaving to meet his deceased wife,” Ahmedabad Mirror reported. It has also been reported that the 75-year-old wanted to meet his grandson but cricketer’s mother didn’t let them meet. Further, he was dejected after this incident. Santokh had travelled from Uttarakhand to Ahmedabad to meet his grandson after which he went missing and now has been found dead. In its statement, the family has said that it was Santokh’s last wish to meet the pace bowler and bless him. Santokh used to live in a rented apartment in Uddham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand and used to drive a tempo to make a living. In his initial years, Santokh was a big businessman, who owned three factories.

After his son, Jasveer’s death, he was dejected and had lost his business. To repay loans and losses, he sold his three factories. After repaying his loans, he then moved to Uddham Singh Nagar in 2006 and wanted to start a new business. To start a new business, he bought four tempos but the new business didn’t pick up the required pace and he had to face losses once again. He then sold three of his tempos and left one that he himself drove. Jasveer Singh Bumrah was Jasprit Bumrah’s father and had died quite young. Jasprit Bumrah is one of the known faces in the Indian cricket and is known for his splendid bowling performances.