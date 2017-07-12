Days after Kapil Dev tweeted he is not interested in BCCI post, name recommended for Steering Committee job

CoA has recommended Kapil Dev’s name as a member of Steering Committee for the formation of Players Association. (Source: IE image)

Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) has recommended Kapil Dev’s name as a member of Steering Committee for the formation of Players Association, reported PTI on Wednesday morning. The recommendation was made in CoA’s status report to Supreme Court on Lodha committee reforms on July 9. Apart from the former Indian captain, former cricketers Anshuman Gaekwad and Bharat Reddy’s names have also been suggested for the same. In its report, the CoA added that its efforts to build consensus among state units over the Lodha Committee reforms was of no avail.

The news comes days after Kapil Dev had denied reports of him taking a position in the BCCI. The legendary all-rounder had taken to Twitter on July 8 to reveal that he is not looking forward to any post in BCCI. “Just to clear the air I am not looking forward to any post in @BCCI or @haryanacricket,” he had written on the micro-blogging website. In another tweet, Kapil Dev had wished BCCI luck for future. “However, my best wishes are always there with @bcci as flagbearer of cricket in India and for the cricket in Haryana state,” he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, BCCI Acting President CK Khanna congratulated the CAC members Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly for taking good decisions after the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian Cricket team. “I would like to congratulate the CAC members for taking very good decisions, much publicised foresee golden period for the team,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shastri replaced Anil Kumble, who resigned from the post after the much-publicised difference of opinion with captain Virat Kohli. Making for a star-studded coaching team, former speedster Zaheer Khan took over as the bowling coach while Rahul Dravid was handed over additional responsibility of a batting consultant on specific overseas tours. “On Cricket Advisory Committee’s recommendation, we have decided to appoint Ravi Shastri as the chief coach while Zaheer Khan will be appointed bowling coach for a period of two years till 2019,” Khanna said while confirming the appointments.